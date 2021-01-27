FEATURE: SBS Flight Night 2021 One to Remember

HOUSTON – Flight Night is an annual tradition like no other at the Second Baptist School.



Despite COVID-19 modifying the usual celebration, the day saw a spirited annual pep rally during the school day and the eventual doubleheader of the women's and men's basketball teams against The Woodlands Christian Academy Friday evening.

The Second Baptist School women's' team was the first on the docket, trying to protect a perfect district mark. A 57-49 victory would do just that and push the Eagles to 4-0 in league play. Freshman Olivia Savageau led the team with 16 points, followed by sophomores Olivia Walker and Kate Marshall with 14 points each.

"This was a big win, I think we came out excited and hyped because it was Flight Night," Olivia Walker said. "We had already beaten this team, and we are just excited that we came out and played to our potential."

Savageau added, "I think we are getting along really well. We have great chemistry on our team, and we will continue to build on that."

Coach John Herndon, who helped guide the program to the TAPPS 5A State Championship game a year ago, has continued to take this season game-by-game with a young team that has just one senior on the roster.

"We're young, and this is truly what I love," Herndon said. "I love to teach skill and team organization from the ground up."

With the womens' game in the books, the men went toe-to-toe with the defending TAPPS 4A State Champions.



In a battle with a playoff-like atmosphere, it came down to the wire and TWCA was able to pull off the 55-54 victory to remain undefeated in district play. Despite the loss, the Eagles had many positives, including Jordan Williams '22 scoring a team-leading 27 points, followed by Jackson Krueger '23 who finished with 14 points.

"We're going to learn and grow from this and play better together in the future," Krueger said.

Williams added, "We prepared for this game all week. We tried our hardest, and what we can take from this is losing comes with basketball. It's on to the next game. We have a long season ahead of us, and we're still trying to win state."

The Flight Night tradition continued, and both SBS teams played hard for their community.