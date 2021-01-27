Burleson Elks dominate district opener

Despite a turbulent start after a disrupted season, the Burleson High School Elks soccer team opened district play Tuesday night with an astonishing 7-0 defeat over the Everman Bulldogs.

With a 4-5 overall record on the season and a 1-0 district record to start, the Elks are looking forward to district play where they will face one of the toughest rivals in UIL 5A soccer including in-town rival Burleson Centennial.

Fans should keep an eye on excellence from a majority of the seasoned played this year. Seniors Caleb Yauger and Anthony Mohammed both scored a pair of goals each for the Elks opening district play. Juniors Abreham Word and Angel Cruz will also be essential players on the mostly veteran squad.

Burleson Elks', currently sitting at No. 1 in UIL 5A Region 1 District 8 in MaxPreps' soccer standings, next match is Friday, January 29 against Mansfield Timberview in Arlington.