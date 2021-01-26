UH baseball prepares for unique season

The Houston Cougars are American Athletic Conference Champions for the second season in a row, clinching a tie at the top of the conference at 13-5.

University of Houston’s head baseball coach Todd Whitting knows the COVID-19 pandemic will impact this season.

“We’re just glad to get back on the field,” said Whitting via Zoom. “There’s so many unknowns in this time, and we haven’t played a game, it’ll be a year in March. So the kids are excited, they’re ready to go.”

The impact of COVID has already impacted their schedule, though not necessarily in a negative way. Originally slated to open their season against Holy Cross, it will now be Texas Southern.

”We’ll have Texas Southern at home for opening weekend,” explained Whitting. “I’m excited about it. We’ve never played TSU opening weekend. Coach Roberts and I got together and thought it would be good to stay local with all the COVID protocols.”

Though the full schedule hasn’t been released yet, Whitting says expect more of those local games that limit travel.

“All of us, kind of in this region, all the Division I schools have kind of talked like, ’hey, if you need a game call me, if I need a game I’ll call you,’” explained Whitting.

The Cougars start practice on Friday. Just like their offseason training, there will be protocols.

“We try to keep guys spaced out, everybody has the gaiter face mask,” said Whitting. The Coogs also frequently wipe down any equipment used during workouts and have limited access to their locker room.

Regardless of any protocols, Whitting says he and his team are just thankful to play.

“They already can’t wait, they’re talking about it right now,” said Whitting. “They want to know what we’re doing in practice.”

The Coogs season opener is set for February 19.