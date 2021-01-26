Birdville Lady Soccer has eyes set on greatness

After a 2019-2020 season cut short, Birdville girls soccer will begin district play for the 2020-2021 season tonight as they take on the Denton Ryan Raiders in Denton. The Lady Hawks are currently ranked as No. 1 in UIL 5A Region 1 District 6 with an 8-1-0 record.

"Once we win district, we want to go really far in playoffs and hopefully become state champs," said senior Tori Fuller in an interview during VYPE DFW's WHATASNAP soccer photoshoot earlier this season.

Despite a shortened season, the Lady Hawks finished third in their district last year. With big wins over non-district matchups like Weatherford, Arlington Seguin, Burleson, and more it's safe to say Birdville is more than ready for their district games.

Birdville's match against Denton Ryan is slated to begin at 7:15 pm.