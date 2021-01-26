A Real Threatt: FB Dulles junior piecing together a solid year

HOUSTON - In the world of girls basketball in Houston, all the talk usually surrounds Cypress Creek.



Rightfully so as the program played for a state title last year and has a pair of Texas signees running one of the best backcourts in possibly the state.

But don't sleep on Fort Bend Dulles or Nya Threatt.

Almost quietly, the Vikings have rolled to a perfect 20-0 record. They have outscored teams by a remarkable 1,346 to 725. Their season-high in points is 95. The second-most is 84.

A big factor in the success of the Vikings has been the play of 2022 prospect Nya Threatt, who has also almost quietly averaged 20.4 points per game and registered point No. 1,000 of her career on January 16.

"The difference from last year to this year to me is I have been more aggressive on offense and defense," Threatt said. "As a junior, I don't have much time left so this season had to be a big season for me to get my name out there to get noticed by college coaches."

⁦@Nya_T08⁩ Scores her 1000 point from half court!!! Congrats on the big win and 1000 points! ⁦@DullesGBB⁩ pic.twitter.com/zMjqKnGDkT — Derrick Ray (@RayRecruiting) January 16, 2021

Threatt, who started playing basketball around 5-years-old, does have offers and has been speaking with college coaches throughout her season.



Outside of the obvious uptick in scoring, which has increased by eight points per game since her sophomore campaign, she has also improved in other parts of her game that don't involve on-the-court athletic skill.

"I have improved on my leadership and being more vocal as an upperclassman," Threatt said.

As far as the unblemished record?

"As a team, we recognize being 20-0 is a big accomplishment but we try not to focus on that too much," she added. "We just continue to put in hard work to get better."

Outside of playing basketball, Threatt enjoys spending time with family and friends and hopes to one day attend LSU. But just like her favorite hype song, the season is not over for Threatt yet and she still has "Sum 2 Prove".