IN FOCUS: Pasadena stealing the headlines in district play

Break up the Pasadena Eagles.

Pasadena is 8-0 in district play and beat Channelview 58-14 on Saturday.

The Eagles can ball with a trio of scorers -- Brock Fosnigth, Kevin Juarez and Kanye Ortiz.

Pasadena leads District 23-6A with five games to play.

All photo courtesy of Andy Tolbert.