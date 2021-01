(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

IN FOCUS: Clear Lake gives Clear Brook first loss

Last week, VYPE hit the hardwood and caught some hoop action in south Houston.

Clear Lake and coach Tommy Penders gave Clear Brook its first (and only) loss of the season in a 58-57 nail-biter.

Clear Brook catches Dickinson this week as Clear Lake will face Clear Creek.

All photos by Andy Tolbert