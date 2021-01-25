Football: VYPE DFW Players of the Year Fan Fav

After thorough searching and input from a number of players and coaches, the VYPE DFW Players of the Year Fan Fav polls are open.



DFW high school football fans, it's your time. While we cannot add every player per position in this pole, we need you to help us name positional players of the year.

Each poll goes through Sunday, January 31. All positions will be announced the following Monday (February 1).



QUARTERBACK

You may vote up to 10 times per hour each day from now through January 31, 2021. The top vote-getter in the QB category will be announced Monday, February 1.

Who is the VYPE DFW QB of the Year? Seth Henigan (Denton Ryan) Caden Burke (Godley) Josh Hoover (Rockwall-Heath) Preston Stone (Dallas Parish Episcopal) CJ Rogers (Argyle) Burke Wahlberg (Richardson Pearce) Chris Lee (Azle) Braedyn Locke (Rockwall) Garrett Nussmeier (Flower Mound Marcus) RW Rucker (Lucas Lovejoy) Kaidon Salter (Cedar Hill) Created with

RUNNING BACK

Who is the VYPE DFW RB of the Year? DQ James (Lancaster) Owen Allen (Southlake Carroll) Tallyn Welborn (Sanger) Ollie Gordon (Euless Trinity) Damien Martinez (Lewisville) Hayden Whites (FW Lake Country Christian) Shon Coleman (Dallas Christian) Preston Landis (Rockwall-Heath) BJ Phillips (Denton Guyer) Noelle Whitehead (Lake Highlands) Created with

WIDE RECEIVER

Who is the VYPE DFW WR of the Year? Davis Juarez (Decatur) Josh Little (Dallas First Baptist) Cole Kirkpatrick (Argyle) Reid Westervelt (Lucas Lovejoy) Billy Bowman Jr. (Denton Ryan) Landon Samson (Southlake Carroll) Jay Fair (Rockwall-Heath) Roderick Daniels Jr. (Duncanville) Eric McAlister (Azle) Ja'Tavion Sanders (Denton Ryan) Isiah Stevens (Lewisville) Raymond Gay Jr. (Red Oak) CJ Nelson (Richland) Created with

TIGHT END

Who is the VYPE DFW TE of the Year? Kameron Allen (North Forney) RJ Maryland (Southlake Carroll) Elijah Arroyo (Frisco Independence) Sean Sallis (Carrollton Creekview) Paxon Fletcher (Frisco Centennial) Aydon Cox (Pilot Point) Brennan Ray (Rockwall) Dylan Adams (Richardson Pearce) Kelsey Johnson (Red Oak) Michael Reemts (Celina) Created with

OFFENSIVE LINE

Who is the VYPE DFW Offensive Lineman of the Year? Trent Robinson (Lucas Lovejoy) Kene Ikedionwu (Arlington Seguin) Save Toutai (Euless Trinity) Sam Odelami (Lake Highlands) Luciano Sweet (Hebron) Thomas Gort III (Lancaster) Cade Womack (Frisco Lone Star) Jacoby Jackson (Mansfield Summit) Matthew Garcia (Denton) Connor Canady (Arlington) Cameron Roach (Mesquite) Phillip Paris (Anna) Grant Stuart (Fort Worth Christian) Created with

DEFENSIVE LINE

Who will be VYPE DFW Defensive Lineman of the Year? Bear Alexander (Denton Ryan) Courtlin Pumphrey (Fort Worth South Hills) Jadarius Thursby (Duncanville) Jayden Jones (Dallas Parish Episcopal) Chase Bunnell (Argyle) Roderick Brown (North Forney) Dawson Hunt (Rockwall) Kamren Washington (Mansfield Summit) Braeden Heitz (Willow Park Trinity Christian) Shemar Turner (DeSoto) Tito Tejeda (Haltom) Carson Wicker (Decatur) Byron Murphy (DeSoto) Rowan Briggs (Denton Guyer) Kaleb James (Nolan Catholic) Syncere Massey (Cedar Hill) Created with

LINE BACKER

Who will be the VYPE DFW LB of the Year? Jaylin Nwigwe (Rockwall-Heath) Jaylon Hall-Wright (Dallas Parish Episcopal) Max Down (Decatur) Jay Cox (Pilot Point) Daniel Ajayi (Frisco Liberty) Logan Flowers (Dallas First Baptist) Jake Taylor (Sunnyvale) Koby Kidd (Weatherford) Demondre Williams (Dallas Hutchins) Luke Lingard (Colleyville Heritage) Jesse Rivera (Azle) Payton Chapman (Ennis) Morice Blackwell (Arlington Martin) Matteo Bianchi (McKinney Boyd) Created with

CORNERBACK

Who is the VYPE DFW CB of the Year? Christian Wells (Colleyville Covenant) Brenden Gomer (Sunnyvale) Jayden Wahlquist (Keller Central) Sylvester Lopez (Dallas Life Oak Cliff) Chase Lowery (Frisco) Garrett Tillett (Dallas Christian) Keontae Williams (FW Nolan Catholic) Dez Mims (Rockwall-Heath) Xavien Thompson (Waxahachie) Aaron Ellis (Haltom) Avery Smith (Pilot Point) Created with

SAFETY

Who is the VYPE DFW Safety of the Year? Devyn Bobby (DeSoto) Isaac Guajardo (Fort Worth South Hills) Drew Molck (Rockwall) Isiah Hall (Lake Worth) Chris Pritchett (Burleson) Jaxon Jonas (Scurry-Rosser) Zachary Robinson (Frisco Lebanon Trail) Brody McClure (Decatur) Ben Roberts (Eaton) Nick Cole (Fort Worth All Saints)

KICKER

Who is the VYPE DFW Kicker of the Year? Caden Dodson (Argyle) Michael Mayfield (Denton Guyer) Joe McFadden (Southlake Carroll) Colby Sessums (Eaton) Brendan Hall (Springtown) Ethan Spearman (Rockwall) Angel Diaz (DeSoto) Jacob Hoelzle (Dallas Christian) Josh Vogel (Rockwall-Heath) Calum Davidson (Arlington Martin) Tyler Reid (Coppell) Conner Lisenbee (Keller) with QuizMaker

PUNTER

