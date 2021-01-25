Football: VYPE DFW Players of the Year Fan Fav

After thorough searching and input from a number of players and coaches, the VYPE DFW Players of the Year Fan Fav polls are open.
DFW high school football fans, it's your time. While we cannot add every player per position in this pole, we need you to help us name positional players of the year.
Each poll goes through Sunday, January 31. All positions will be announced the following Monday (February 1).
QUARTERBACK
You may vote up to 10 times per hour each day from now through January 31, 2021. The top vote-getter in the QB category will be announced Monday, February 1.
RUNNING BACK
WIDE RECEIVER
TIGHT END
OFFENSIVE LINE
DEFENSIVE LINE
LINE BACKER
CORNERBACK
SAFETY
KICKER
PUNTER
