RANKINGS: VYPE Houston Girl's Basketball Top 10 (1/21)

As the saying goes... it's Cy Creek's world, we are just living in it.

The Cougars are making a statement this season and steamrolling everyone with the best guard-play in the state -- maybe the country. Rori Harmon andKyndall Hunter are the most dynamic duo we've seen in girls' basketball in years. Both are headed to Texas to play their college ball.

So, who is the best of the rest?

Dulles and Kingwood Park are undefeated, while Kaiya Wynn (Tennessee) of Foster is big-time and could lead the Falcons to the Class 5A Regional Finals.

Here is VYPE Top 10 Public School Girls Hoop Rankings.

No. 1 Cypress Creek -- The No. 1 Team in the State. Rori and Kyndall are household names.

No. 2 Dulles -- Undefeated so far. Biggest wins are against Heights, Shadow Creek and Pearland

No. 3 Jersey Village -- At 16-1, no one is talking about the Falcons

No. 4 Langham Creek -- Tripped up by Cy Springs. Only other loss is to Cy Creek

No. 5 Foster -- Kaiya Wynn is the REAL DEAL. Averaging 30 points per game

No. 6 Kingwood Park -- Undefeated but slate is a little soft. Good team

No. 7 Shadow Creek -- Tough losses to Cy Creek, Langham, Village and Dulles. Been solid

No. 8 Tompkins -- Big Game vs Seven Lakes Friday to stay undefeated in district



No. 9 Clear Springs -- Warning... Do not sleep on coach Pam Crawford and the Chargers

No. 10 Heights -- At 16-4, the 'Dogs are Queens are HISD