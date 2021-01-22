RANKINGS: VYPE Houston Girl's Basketball Top 10 (1/21)

As the saying goes... it's Cy Creek's world, we are just living in it.
The Cougars are making a statement this season and steamrolling everyone with the best guard-play in the state -- maybe the country. Rori Harmon andKyndall Hunter are the most dynamic duo we've seen in girls' basketball in years. Both are headed to Texas to play their college ball.
So, who is the best of the rest?
Dulles and Kingwood Park are undefeated, while Kaiya Wynn (Tennessee) of Foster is big-time and could lead the Falcons to the Class 5A Regional Finals.
Here is VYPE Top 10 Public School Girls Hoop Rankings.
No. 1 Cypress Creek -- The No. 1 Team in the State. Rori and Kyndall are household names.
No. 2 Dulles -- Undefeated so far. Biggest wins are against Heights, Shadow Creek and Pearland
No. 3 Jersey Village -- At 16-1, no one is talking about the Falcons
No. 4 Langham Creek -- Tripped up by Cy Springs. Only other loss is to Cy Creek
No. 5 Foster -- Kaiya Wynn is the REAL DEAL. Averaging 30 points per game
No. 6 Kingwood Park -- Undefeated but slate is a little soft. Good team
No. 7 Shadow Creek -- Tough losses to Cy Creek, Langham, Village and Dulles. Been solid
No. 8 Tompkins -- Big Game vs Seven Lakes Friday to stay undefeated in district
No. 9 Clear Springs -- Warning... Do not sleep on coach Pam Crawford and the Chargers
No. 10 Heights -- At 16-4, the 'Dogs are Queens are HISD