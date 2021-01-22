Crandall Cheer wins third state title in four years

Crandall High School's cheer squad captured their third state title in five years (2020-21, 2019-20, 2017-18) during the UIL Class 5A-Division II state championship finals on Wednesday, January 13. This title marks a back-to-back title for the Pirates cheer squad who won the 2019-2020 UIL 4A state title by a sizable two points.

With the UIL realignment, Crandall moved up from 4A to 5A Division II, but that didn't keep them from bringing the heat among the other 19 finalists including former state champion San Antonio Alamo Heights. After giving it their all, Crandall was able to pull off a victory and prove that they can get loud and proud like the rest of the bigger schools.

Crandall Independent School District Super Intendent Wendy Eldredge took to Twitter to express her pride in the Pirates Cheer Squad:

With an average of 47.10 in Fight Song/Band Cheer and an average of 47.55 in Crowd Leading, Crandall narrowly edged out the 2019-2020 state titleholder by .20 points with a 94.65 subtotal. Alamo Heights had a subtotal of 94.45 and in third place Lucas Lovejoy had a subtotal of 90.45.