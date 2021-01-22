Baseball legend Hank Aaron has died at age 86, reports say

LEFT: This is a waist-up portrait of Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves baseball team in uniform on April 21, 1972 RIGHT: In this screengrab, Hank Aaron speaks during the GCAPP EmPOWER Party & 25th Anniversary Virtual Event on November 12, 2020 (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for GCAPP)

HOUSTON – Hall of Famer Henry “Hank” Aaron died Friday morning at the age of 86, reports say.

CBS46 in Atlanta and the NY Daily News reported the and one-time home run king’s death.

BREAKING NEWS: Hall of Famer and one-time home run king Atlanta Braves legend Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron passed away this morning at the age of 86. https://t.co/v72XAnGpmY — CBS46 (@cbs46) January 22, 2021

Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama, in 1934 and briefly played in the Negro Leagues and minor leagues. At the age of 20, Aaron made his Major League debut and started his 23-year-career with the then-Milwaukee Braves, WKMG reported.

Aaron, known as Hammerin’ Hank, remains MLB’s runs batted in leader with 2,297 and total base leader with 6,856, according to the report.

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs, a record that stood until Barry Bonds passed him and finished with 762 home runs.