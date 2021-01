WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 5: Hank Aaron #44 of the Atlanta Braves takes batting practice before an MLB Spring Training game on March 5, 1972 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

The death of MLB legend Hank Aaron is hitting many hard, including Astros manager Dusty Baker.

Baker released a statement that read, in part, “He taught me how to be a man and how to be a proud African-American.”

Read his full statement below: