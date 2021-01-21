VYPE Houston Basketball Top 20

Atascocita and coach David Martinez have that look again.
The Eagles were the Kings of the Court a few years back with the likes of Carsen Edwards (Boston Celtics) and Fabian White (UH) as they were state contenders. Well.....They're baaaack!
Yates is being Yates, but people have been sleeping on the Lions a little bit. They are still very good.
The Biggest Ticket in Town is Hightower's Bryce Griggs, who continues to put up huge numbers and is the top recruit in the city.
Check out the Top 20 in Public School
No. 1 Atascocita – Have beaten ranked Manvel, Hightower, Westfield, Shadow Creek and Summer Creek… enough said.
No. 2 Yates – 15-1 and only loss is to Duncanville. 6, 100-point games.
No. 3 Hightower – 12-2 and only losses came against No. 1 Atascocita and No. 4 Shadow Creek
No. 4 Shadow Creek – Only dropped games to Atascocita and Dawson
No. 5 Manvel – The Mavs 13-1 fell to Atascocita in opener. Undefeated since.
No. 6 Dawson – A little inconsistent but 7-0 in district play. Beat Shadow Creek
No. 7 Clear Brook – 16-1 behind play of Millender Bros. (Combining for 42 ppg)
No. 8 Westfield – Have won 10 straight. Cruising through district.
No. 9 Bellaire – 13-1 but a weak sked. Beating teams by an average of 22 ppg.
No. 10 Summer Creek – Playing good ball. Lost to Elkins, Shadow Creek, Atascocita and Westfield by average of 5 points in all 4 losses. In close ball games.
No. 11 Seven Lakes – The Kings of Katy ISD so far
No. 12 Elkins – Beat Summer Creek and Cy Creek. 11-1 on the season
No. 13 Klein – The 'Kats play hard and are 13-2 on the season
No. 14 Paetow – Great size and balance. Undefeated in district
No. 15 Stafford – Hungry to get back to State. Undefeated in district
No. 16 Huffman – Huffman who? Ya, the are 16-0 on the season
No. 17 Foster – Football players are back. Big matchup vs Hightower next Tuesday
No. 18 Cypress Creek – 7-0 in district play. DJ is the headliner
No. 19 College Park – 8-0 in Conference play. Calderon leading the way
No. 20 Crosby – Haggerty averaging over 30 points per game