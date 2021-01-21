VYPE Houston Basketball Top 20

(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Atascocita and coach David Martinez have that look again.

The Eagles were the Kings of the Court a few years back with the likes of Carsen Edwards (Boston Celtics) and Fabian White (UH) as they were state contenders. Well.....They're baaaack!

Yates is being Yates, but people have been sleeping on the Lions a little bit. They are still very good.

The Biggest Ticket in Town is Hightower's Bryce Griggs, who continues to put up huge numbers and is the top recruit in the city.

Check out the Top 20 in Public School

No. 1 Atascocita – Have beaten ranked Manvel, Hightower, Westfield, Shadow Creek and Summer Creek… enough said.

No. 2 Yates – 15-1 and only loss is to Duncanville. 6, 100-point games.

No. 3 Hightower – 12-2 and only losses came against No. 1 Atascocita and No. 4 Shadow Creek

No. 4 Shadow Creek – Only dropped games to Atascocita and Dawson

No. 5 Manvel – The Mavs 13-1 fell to Atascocita in opener. Undefeated since.

No. 6 Dawson – A little inconsistent but 7-0 in district play. Beat Shadow Creek

No. 7 Clear Brook – 16-1 behind play of Millender Bros. (Combining for 42 ppg)

No. 8 Westfield – Have won 10 straight. Cruising through district.

No. 9 Bellaire – 13-1 but a weak sked. Beating teams by an average of 22 ppg.

No. 10 Summer Creek – Playing good ball. Lost to Elkins, Shadow Creek, Atascocita and Westfield by average of 5 points in all 4 losses. In close ball games.

No. 11 Seven Lakes – The Kings of Katy ISD so far

No. 12 Elkins – Beat Summer Creek and Cy Creek. 11-1 on the season

No. 13 Klein – The 'Kats play hard and are 13-2 on the season

No. 14 Paetow – Great size and balance. Undefeated in district

No. 15 Stafford – Hungry to get back to State. Undefeated in district

No. 16 Huffman – Huffman who? Ya, the are 16-0 on the season

No. 17 Foster – Football players are back. Big matchup vs Hightower next Tuesday

No. 18 Cypress Creek – 7-0 in district play. DJ is the headliner

No. 19 College Park – 8-0 in Conference play. Calderon leading the way

No. 20 Crosby – Haggerty averaging over 30 points per game