Davis, McMorris, Joseph win top Touchdown Club of Houston Honors

In a year like none other, Houston's best public school players and coaches were honored by the Touchdown Club of Houston during its annual awards night on Wednesday.

The evening was capped with the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year Awards and the coach of the year. Click through the slideshow below to learn more about the winners.

Gary Joseph - Katy HS - Houston TD Club Coach of the Year

@FootballKaty Head Coach Gary Joseph was selected as the @HoustonTDClub Coach of the Year.



Coach Joseph and his staff are very deserving of this honor. All of the nominees are excellent coaches. To be selected from this group speaks volumes!@katyisd pic.twitter.com/af734lsNGt — Katy ISD Athletics (@KatyISDAthletic) January 21, 2021

Gary Joseph and his staff pieced together arguably the greatest Katy football season ever, in my opinion.

The Tigers had to change quarterbacks just a few weeks in, replacing a senior with a sophomore. Then had to lean on defense and the running game, while Caleb Koger came along.

Once in the playoffs, behind a stout rushing attack fueled by Jalen and Seth Davis, the Tigers made a run all the way to the UIL Class 6A Division II State Championship game.

In the title game, Katy ran past Cedar Hill to claim the program's ninth state championship in program history and first since 2015. Katy is now just one behind Aledo for most all-time in Texas high school football history by an 11-man program.

For Joseph, this marked title eight and his fifth as the head coach of Katy.

Dematrius Davis - North Shore - Houston TD Club Offensive Player of the Year

Video game numbers is what Dematrius Davis put up all year long, and for that fact through his entire career at North Shore.

Davis, who is already enrolled and on campus at Auburn University, won the Houston TD Club Offensive Player of the Year. He led North Shore to the State Semifinals for a third-straight season.

The North Shore graduate finished his career as one of the best to ever go under center coming out of Houston and the State of Texas.

Davis finished his career with an overall record of 51-3, passing for 10,536 yards (15th all-time), rushing for 3,047 yards and scoring 171 total touchdowns. He also led North Shore to the 2018 and 2019 Class 6A Division I State Championships.

Bryce McMorris - Bridgeland FB - Houston TD Club Defensive Player of the Year

The SMU signee has the nod of best defensive player in Houston for 2020.

Bryce McMorris of the Bridgeland Bears was given the award on Wednesday after helping Bridgeland reach new heights. The defensive back finished with 55 total tackles and four interceptions in the 2020 season.

This year, McMorris set new single-season highs in tackles for loss (8.5), interceptions, pass deflections (7), tackles and also recorded his first sack this year as well. McMorris will be a big piece to replace on this Bridgeland defense and is a nice get for SMU.