Sarah Thomas set to become first woman to officiate a Super Bowl

Thomas already has made history as the first woman to officiate an NFL playoff game

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

FILE - Down judge Sarah Thomas is shown before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team in Cleveland, in this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo. Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history. Thomas, a down judge, is part of the officiating crew announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, by the NFL. (AP Photo/David Richard, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Women continue to make history in the NFL.

Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl, as the NFL announced their crew for Super Bowl LV.

“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said in a statement. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”

Thomas became the first woman to officiate an NFL playoff game in January of 2019.

