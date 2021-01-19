Sarah Thomas set to become first woman to officiate a Super Bowl

Women continue to make history in the NFL.
Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl, as the NFL announced their crew for Super Bowl LV.
“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said in a statement. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”
Thomas became the first woman to officiate an NFL playoff game in January of 2019.
Sarah Thomas will make history as the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl 👏— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 19, 2021
She will be the Down Judge at Super Bowl LV.