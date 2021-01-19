Sarah Thomas set to become first woman to officiate a Super Bowl

FILE - Down judge Sarah Thomas is shown before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team in Cleveland, in this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo. Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history. Thomas, a down judge, is part of the officiating crew announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, by the NFL. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)