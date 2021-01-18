Strike 'Em: San Antonio's UIL #6 Girls Soccer Ranking- Madison

After a season where the Madison girls were able to climb to the top, finish District Champions, and get a spot back in the playoffs, all to be cut short by COVID- we expect big things again. Coming off an outstanding 2020 season where Madison Girls Soccer went 20-1, we know they are hungry for more!

A team stacked with players committed or offered to play at the next level, the Mavericks are geared up for a stellar 2021 season in a very tough District 28. Senior Goal Keeper Mia Wildeman, who is verbally committed to Nebraska University, will be extremely important to the Mavericks defense this season. Junior Jaycie Bass, who has been in talks with by LSU and the University of Louisiana Lafayette will help to control the midfield after earning first-team all-district honors last season. Kaylyn Morales, London Suarez, and Izabelle Hernandez, all offered by Our Lady of the Lake University, are expected to be top performers for the Mavericks.

Head Coach Michael Babcock looks forward to the season returning a strong core from last year's district champion team. He said, "we will rely on an experienced midfield group and one of the top goalkeepers in the region" to get the job done again.

We caught up with some Mavericks at our soccer media day- see what they had to say!



