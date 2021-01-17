Victor Oladipo joins Rockets, speaks with media

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo shoots during practice at the team's NBA basketball training facility in Indianapolis. Oladipo was rounding into form when the NBA suddenly stopped. His expected increase in playing time, his hopes of chasing a home playoff series and taking the Indiana Pacers on a deep postseason run went on hold at least a few more weeks. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

HOUSTON – Victor Oladipo has passed his physicals, made his way to Houston and is expected to make his debut with Houston on Monday against the Bulls.

Oladipo met with the media over Zoom, and expressed his excitement to play in Houston.

“(It’s) an opportunity to come here and impact, winning at the highest level,” he said. “I know where we’re at right now, and I know there’s a lot of room to grow, a lot of room to get better, and I just want to be part of that.”

Oladipo told reporters he already has a relationship with John Wall.

“I think that that’s huge because there’s a respect level there,” said Oladipo. “I know his game, he knows my game. We’ve studied each other for a while now, so I’m looking forward to going out there. The biggest thing is competing with him, because I know his mentality -- he wants to win.”

Oladipo comes to the Rockets via the James Harden trade, and said he wants to make an impact.

“I’m all about winning, and doing what it takes to win.”

Oladipo is in the final year of his contract and will be a free agent after this season.