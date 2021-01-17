Katy wins, Crosby brings community together in state title game runs

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Katy Tigers brought home a state trophy, while the Crosby Cougars brought their community together with a special 12-4 season ending in the state finals. Both schools made their communities proud over the weekend, playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Tigers’ defensive dominance wins 9th title

Katy shut down four-star quarterback and Tennessee signee Kaiden Salter, forcing two interceptions, also returning a fumble for a touchdown. Katy’s defense scored 14 points, and held Salter and the Longhorns’ offense to 14 points.

Despite missing Malick Sylla, a star defensive end, the Tigers’ defense held Cedar Hill down for three quarters. Katy built a 34-0 lead before Cedar Hill showed signs of life late. The Longhorns cut the lead to 37-14 before Katy shut the door with a 25-yard touchdown run by sophomore Seth Davis, and an interception return touchdown by Cal Varner.

“I’m proud of the kids,” said coach Gary Joseph, who weekly praised his players for how they dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

Crosby falls short but makes community proud

The Crosby Cougars hadn’t made the state finals since 1960, but an impressive run through the playoffs got them there in 2020. Crosby won two games in overtime to reach AT&T Stadium but fell short to powerhouse Aledo in the final.

Coach Jerry Prieto was proud of their effort and how the team’s playoff run brought what he called a “divided” community together.

“These kids are champions,” said Prieto. “We have adults here who don’t understand unity, while these kids showed how to come together.”

Crosby finished 12-4 this season.