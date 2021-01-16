INSTANT REACTION: Denton Ryan Stifles Cedar Park for 1st Title Since '02

ARLINGTON - After getting so close in 2019, Denton Ryan laid waste to every opponent in 2020 and climb the mountain to claim its third state championship and first since 2020 with a 59-14 win over Cedar Park.

Seth Henigan was effective with the ball, connecting for four touchdown passes, and the defense forced four turnovers to completely shut down the Cedar Park offense.

Ryan jumped out to a 10-0 lead then Cedar Park followed up with a touchdown and two-point conversion to make it 10-8. Then Ryan went on a tear, ripping off 35 straight points on the way to another easy win.

Henigan took home the offensive MVP award with his 264 yards and four scores. And the bomb below to Billy Bowman, Jr. epitomize the ease at which Ryan was able to find the endzone during that 35-0 run.

💥TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS💥



After an @TyMarsh7 interception, @seth_henigan throws a deep ball to @Billy2Bowman who easily goes in for a touchdown. Ryan now leads Cedar Park 24-8 with 5:36 left in the second quarter. @tommy_yarrish | #UILState pic.twitter.com/8J56oFDJ85 — VYPE Austin (@VypeATX) January 16, 2021

Ty Marsh set the tone defensively all game long to take home the defensive MVP. His effort permeated across the team, highlighted below. And when Cedar Hill needed the points the most, Ryan wasn't having it. On the opening drive of the second half, Ryan forced a fumble and scooped up the loose ball for a touchdown.



TY MARSH. BULLY BALL. @TyMarsh7 muscles the ball out of a receivers hands, and Ryan is back in business again offensively. That’s three turnovers for Cedar Park in the first half. @tommy_yarrish | #UILState pic.twitter.com/rNIC45wKTW — VYPE Austin (@VypeATX) January 16, 2021

And now for Ryan, the drought is over. After back-to-back state titles in 2001 and 2002, Ryan claims its first in 18 years. And really, it wasn't ever close much of the season.