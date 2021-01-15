Katy Head Coach Gary Joseph Interview

They're baaaaaaaaaaack! For the first time since their 2015 6A-DII State Championship, the Katy Tigers have returned to Arlington to play for a State Championship.

The Tigers will face off against Cedar Hill tomorrow evening to play for their ninth Texas High School Football State Championship. This week, VYPE spoke with longtime Katy Head Coach Gary Joseph about the upcoming game, their incredible season, and what it's going to take to win their ninth trophy.

