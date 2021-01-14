PREDICTIONS: UIL 5A & 6A Football State Championships

On the eve of the UIL 5A and 6A State Championships the stage is set. Powerhouse and Cinderella football programs will be under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium this weekend. VYPE is here to give their predictions of who will be crowded State Champs.

5A Divison II - Aledo vs Crosby

5A Divison I - Denton Ryan vs Cedar Park

6A Division II - Katy vs Cedar Hill

6A Division I - Westlake vs Southlake Carroll

Don't forget to tune into the VYPE YouTube page for the UIL State Championship Watch Along all weekend.