Strike 'Em: San Antonio's UIL #10 Girls Soccer Ranking- New Braunfels Canyon

A big season last year for the New Braunfels Canyon Girls Soccer team, as they went 12-1-4. With the drop-down to 5A this year, we can expect big things again for the Cougarettes.

The team has already played some great competition this year and has started 2-1-1. With a big win over New Braunfels High School, the Cougarettes look to build momentum for district play. Paired up with Alamo Heights, Boerne Champion, Kerrville Tivy, and other great competitors, we expect some good matchups for the Canyon team. Senior Taylor Baugher will be a big striker for the Cougarettes and Avery Germadnik will help lead this team as well.

By MIKALA COMPTON

We look forward to following this Canyon team, and watching their success in 2021!