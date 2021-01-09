On Top: VYPE San Antonio UIL Boys 6A & 5A Rankings (1/9)

Coming back from winter break, and the NEISD Basketball shut down, and we are deep into District play. The top six for 6A are holding true to their rankings, and Boerne Champion still sits at the top of 5A, but we can be on the lookout for some shake ups in the second half district play. Teams will be fighting for their spots in playoffs, and we can anticipate some different game planning.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Boys Basketball Rankings (1/9):

#1 Helotes O'Connor (Previously: 1) 12-2

#2 Converse Judson (Previously: 2) 13-2

#3 San Antonio Johnson (Previously: 3) 6-1

#4 San Antonio Clark (Previously: 4) 9-2

#5 New Braunfels (Previously: 5) 14-3

By Bradley Collier

#6 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 6) 8-2

#7 San Antonio Clemens (Previously: 8) 11-6

#8 San Antonio South San (Previously: 7)11-4

#9 San Antonio Warren (Previously: 9) 10-5



#10 San Antonio Harlan (Previously: NR) 8-4

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Boys Basketball Rankings (1/9):



#1 Boerne Champion (Previously: 1) 16-1

#2 San Antonio McCollum (Previously: 2) 7-1

#3 Alamo Heights (Previously: 4) 10-6

#4 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: NR) 8-7

#5 San Antonio Jefferson (Previously: 5) 9-6

#6 San Antonio Veteran's Memorial (Previously: 3) 7-6

#7 San Antonio Brackenridge (Previously: 6) 6-5

#8 San Antonio Lanier (Previously: 7) 6-7

#9 San Antonio Southwest (Previously: 8) 8-8

#10 San Antonio Southwest Legacy (Previously: NR) 7-6

Notable 1A-4A teams to continue watching this season: Boerne, Cole, Randolph, Pleasanton, and La Vernia



