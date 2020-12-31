Coaches Corner: Ridge Point's Rick LaFavers

Ridge Point is on a run like it hasn't seen since 2015.

On VYPE's newest product - VYPE Locker Talk Live, which airs every Monday on VYPE Texas' YouTube page starting at Noon - host Joshua Koch and Matt Malatesta were joined this week by Ridge Point first-year coach Rick LaFavers The guys talked to him about their current playoff run, their offense led by Keith Jackson, Bert Emanuel Jr. and John Paul Richardson. They also previewed their State Quarterfinal match with North Shore. Check out the full interview below.