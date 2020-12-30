5-STARS: The Private School Playmakers powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great private school athletes in Houston.

VYPE highlights five athletes or teams from across the private school ranks in this edition of Private School Playmakers Powered by Texas Citizens Bank.

Fort Bend Christian Academy Football

Fort Bend Christian Academy football had another remarkable season. The team was rewarded with some all-district accolades. First-team, all-district picks included Texas A&M-signee Remington Strickland, who earned first-team honors for both defensive and offensive line. David Kasemervisz, a Stanford preferred walk-on signee, was named first-team at linebacker and as an athlete on offense. Solomon Cole was a first-team defensive back and receiver, while JD Migl was named a first-teamer at running back for the Eagles.

Drake Martinez - St. Thomas Football

Drake Martinez was one of three signees for St. Thomas football earlier in December on the first National Signing Day of the year for football players. Martinez signed to Colorado State University. What's neat is his father also played college football, doing so at Tulane.

Tommy Holstead - Kinkaid

Blessed to announce my commitment to Washington & Lee University! Thank you to the friends, family, teachers, and coaches who made me who I am today. Fired up for the next chapter of my life. Go Generals! @CoachJones_WL @WashandLeeFB @CoachLarned @JohnDFriday pic.twitter.com/zxbMkZMWti — Tommy Holstead (@HolsteadTommy) December 19, 2020

2021 Kinkaid offensive tackle Tommy Holstead has verbally committed to Washand Lee. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman is a nice get for the Generals. He is an Eagle Scout and also scored a 34 on his ACT. On the field he is a force. Holstead can fill the gap nicely, has a lot of strength to push around opposing defensive lineman and can get out in the open and block well. He has a lot of raw talent.

Donovan Jackson - Episcopal

Donovan Jackson, who signed to Ohio State earlier this month, was recently named a finalist for the 2021 All-American Bowl Geico Man of the Year Award. According to the release, the award finalists "epitomize a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction". What an honor for Jackson, who is one of six national finalists for the award. He is also a 2021 Anthony Muñoz 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 as well.

Lutheran South Academy Football

Recently, Lutheran South Academy football players earned some postseason accolades. Joel Hutchins was named a first-team, all-state receiver, while Luke Harrison and Cade Goldstraw were all-state honorable mentions. Nicholas Hatch was Academic All-State. Nice nods to these Pioneers.

Victoria Hunter - St. Pius X Softball

Victoria Hunter is a player to watch on the softball field this spring at St. Pius X. Recently, Hunter was selected to the USA Softball High Performance Program pool. Hunter has garnered interest from some notable college softball programs thus far and is a star in the making at St. Pius X.

