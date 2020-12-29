Ridge Point riding momentum into quarterfinal showdown against North Shore

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Here we are in late December and the Texas UIL State football playoffs continue. In the Houston-area, teams like Fort Bend Marshall, Crosby, Manvel, Clear Falls, Katy, North Shore and Ridge Point are the last teams standing.

The Ridge Point Panthers began the year 0-2 with losses to Dickinson and C.E. King leading up to their bye week.

“That’s where we turned the corner at the bye week,” said senior wide receiver John Paul Richardson, who will play at Oklahoma State next fall. “We got together as a team and knew what kind of talent we had, and here we are now.”

Since then, the Panthers have won eight in a row and now face two-time defending 6A state champion North Shore on Friday in the state quarterfinals. They will play at 2 p.m. at the Mustangs home field of Galena Park ISD Stadium.

What are the Ridge Point Panthers saying about North Shore?

Watch the attached video for the Ridge Point preview including interviews with head coach Rick LaFavers, WR John Paul Richardson, QB Bert Emanuel Jr. and linebacker Frank Osagiede.

