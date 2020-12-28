Only One Remains- The Steele Knights

The week of Christmas looked different for several San Antonio Area teams as they practiced, worked out, prepped and played a football game- all while squeezing in precious family time for the Holiday Season.

After many close games, and many hard fought battles over the week, but the Cibolo Steele Knights are the only San Antonio area team remaining in the UIL Football playoffs. The Knights took down Laredo United South on Saturday, December 26 in Corpus Christi. Taking a lead early, the Knights were able to hold on to the reigns throughout the game, ultimately winning 41-17.

by Bradley Collier

The Knights have a lot of talent, and grit. Stopping Arkansas State commit, Wyatt Begeal has proven to be difficult in the playoffs this year. Likewise, receiver Rhenden Lopez continues to be a threat. And with the help of Tevon Cortez's pick 6 last game, the Steele Defense continues to prove to be tough!

The playoffs pressure is not new for the Knights, having advanced to the Regional round 9 out of the last 11 seasons, but there's still always the want for more than just the Regional round! They want that same feeling they had after winning the 2010 State Championship- they want that title again!

Photo from Steele Twitter

Steele (9-3) will take on the very tough Austin Westlake (11-0) in the Division I State Quarterfinals on Saturday at 2pm. The game will be played at the Reeves Athletic Complex in Round Rock.



Best of Luck Knights!