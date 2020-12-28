3 things to watch in Houston sports this week

HOUSTON – Hello from the KPRC 2 Xfinity Sports Desk. Here’s what’s happening this week in the Houston-area sports scene.

Rockets season continues

The new Rockets season is underway after the team opened in Portland on Saturday and suffered a 2-point loss in overtime. The Rockets finish their road trip at Denver Monday night and then return home for three straight. They host the Kings for two games. The first against Sacramento is New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m. then another battle Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Toyota Center. The Rockets then host the Dallas Mavericks next Monday.

Texans close out regular season

The Texans fell to 4-11 with Sunday’s 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals which led to a post-game rant from J.J. Watt where he challenged all of his teammates. The Texans will get a chance to play spoiler when they host the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. The Titans hit the final week needing a win as they battle for the AFC South crown with the Colts.

High school football playoffs

The countdown to a state championship continues this week across Texas. The playoffs run six weeks and will extend into January for just the second time in UIL history. Texas high school football in the winter? You bet!

Lots of good matchups are set for this holiday week. In Class 6A, it’s North Shore vs. Ridge Point on Friday at 2 p.m. at Galena Park ISD Stadium, Katy vs. Clear Falls Saturday at 1 p.m. at Legacy Stadium. In Class 5A, Manvel takes on Cedar Park Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan, while Fort Bend Marshall draws Crosby Friday at 1 p.m. at Turner Stadium in Humble.