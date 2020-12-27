DFW Football: Saturday Reaction Notebook

What a performance. Simply put. Against a juggernaut that is Allen, Euless Trinity leaned on its junior running back, Ollie Gordon, 48 times for an astonishing 451 yards and six touchdowns to pull off the upset.

In a game filled with crazy second half moments, the biggest of the night for Trinity was the 4th down run and second effort by Gordon to end the game and send Trinity to the 6A Division I Region I Finals against long-time rival Southlake Carroll.

And with a game so close, it also came down to key defensive stops - something Trinity was able to do twice with interceptions by Sateki Wolfgramm that led to Trinity taking its first lead of the night and then late in the fourth quarter by Jake Schaeffer to preserve the Trinity lead.



Those stops proved pivotal for Trinity to pull out yet another wild, high-scoring win. Trinity trailed 24-13 going into the half but scored on its first seven possessions of the second half, which featured five lead changes.

Stowers Powers Guyer to Regional Finals

It wasn't the cleanest game on both sides of the ball for Denton Guyer, but it was able to lean on its senior quarterback, Eli Stowers, to advance past Abilene.

Stowers tallied 356 total yards and threw four touchdown passes to set up a 6A Division II Region I Finals matchup with its 5-6A bunkmate, Prosper, next week.

Guyer raced out to a 24-7 first half lead only to see Abilene make things a bit interesting a couple times in the second half.

Prosper's D Stifles Eaton

In a close game, Prosper forced three Eaton interceptions to come out with a 27-17 win to move on to Regional Finals against Guyer. Jackson Berry was effective enough for Prosper, completing 15 of his 28 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

He also added two more scores on the ground, which was all the offense Prosper needed in the win.

In addition to the three interceptions, Prosper held Eaton to just 205 yards of offense and only 47 yards rushing.

DeSoto Does It Again

After falling behind again going into halftime, DeSoto was able to turn on the defensive mojo once more and put up enough points, this time to outlast Spring to advance to the 6A Division I Region II Final, setting up an 11-6A rematch with Duncanville.

Spring raced out to an 14-0 lead thanks to some DeSoto miscues on offense, but DeSoto's defense turned up the heat a bit in the second half and Samier Collier was able to get his unit in enough rhythm to pull out the win.

Ryan Marches On

In a highly-anticipated matchup, Denton Ryan was able to hold down the Longview offense to less than 50 yards rushing to win in convincing fashion 27-9 over Longview.

Ja'Tavion Sanders had another monster performance, including another highlight-reel catch, to power Denton Ryan to a 5A Division I Region II Final showdown against Highland Park next week.

