H-Town High School Sports Team of the Week powered by Allegiance Bank: Cypress Christian Football

HOUSTON - Cypress Christian entered this season really not on a lot of people's radars.



The Warriors were coming off a year where they went 2-6. But in 2020, Cypress Christian football flipped their record and advanced to the TAPPS Division III State Championship game this past weekend. The Warriors fell short of the title but what a season it was for them.

H-Town High School Sports' Todd Freed traveled out to Cypress Christian last week and caught up with them leading into their state title game.