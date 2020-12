The H-Town High School Sports Show continues on AT&T SportsNet and with that came some Football & Basketball Game Highlight Clips!

Check out some amazing plays from across the Greater Houston area and be sure to subscribe to VYPE on YouTube for more great video content!

Bridgeland vs Dekaney

Tompkins vs Cy Fair

FB Marshall vs Montgomery

Shadow Creek vs CE King

Westfield vs Klein Cain

Spring vs Klein Oak

Ypsi Prep vs Legacy Pep

Beaumont United vs Bellaire