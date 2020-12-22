VYPE Class 5A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Area (Dec. 17-19)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 5A teams went into the second week of the 2020 playoffs and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections.

Charles Shelling (@Charlesshelling) - Fort Bend Hightower

Hightower Football Bi-District Spotlight



Senior RB Charles Shelling had a career outing in Friday night's win! He rushed for 233 yards and 3 TD's on 21 carries.



That performance moves him to 2nd place in HHS playoff history.



Watch the tape! @HightowerFball @charlesshelling pic.twitter.com/gqjmeQ8vha — SAMMY SCOTT (@CoachScottTX) December 14, 2020

Fort Bend Hightower is rolling. The Hurricanes continued their deepest playoff run since 2011 on Friday with a 44-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson. In that win, Shelling rushed for 172 yards on 28 carries. He has been impressive in the playoffs rushing for 405 yards and three scores. He will be a big factor in the Hurricanes' continued playoff push.

Jalen Walthall (@JalenWalthall) - Manvel

getting harder & harder to stay quiet, when i know i’m different 😤 pic.twitter.com/pCpkKBAE8T — IV (@JalenWalthall) November 15, 2020

Jalen Walthall has been on of Gabriel Larry's top targets this postseason. The senior receiver in the 38-21 victory over Dripping Springs had 112 yards and one touchdown on six catches for the Mavericks. This is the third game this season he has surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark and has 697 receiving yards this season. Manvel faces Fort Bend Hightower this week in the Regional Semifinals.

Reggie Branch (@reggie1branch) - Crosby

STATEMENT GAME! (highlights vs texas high) - https://t.co/vM4opRyUgJ — Reggie Branch ll (@reggie1branch) December 21, 2020

Reggie Branch is an all-around athlete and is a part of the dynamic duo in Crosby along with Deniquez Dunn, who definitely deserves a mention here for his six-touchdown passing performance last week in a 62-42 victory over previously undefeated Texas. Branch against Texas had 179 yards and three touchdowns rushing on 11 carries. Then Branch also added 114 yards and two touchdowns receiving on seven catches. The Crosby senior finished the game with 293 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. Big week for him. Crosby gets a nice challenge this week in Huntsville.

Jy'Adrian Wortham (@J3REEW) - Fort Bend Marshall

Huge run for the @MarshallBuffs by 2023 RB JyAdrian Wortham. Buffs inside the PNG red zone looking to retake the lead. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/j1Z4qqdxRM — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) December 11, 2020

Well it looks like the FB Marshall backfield is going to be ultra-talented for years to come. Surprised? Not really. Jy'Adrian Wortham is a 2023 running back prospect and brings the speed for the Buffs complementing the talented Rundrick Dudley, who is a junior back for FB Marshall. In a 48-28 victory over Montgomery last week, Wortham rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries for the Buffs. Big game for him.

