Texans interview Jim Caldwell for Head Coaching position

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have two games left in the season but the search for a new General Manager and Head Coach continue to develop. The latest to interview for the head coach slot is Jim Caldwell who led both the Colts and Lions. The team announced the news on their social media platforms on Monday.

Caldwell’s most recent success came in Detroit where he was the Lions Head Coach from 2014 through 2017 leading the Lions to two playoff appearances. With the Colts Caldwell went 36-28 while in charge from 2009-2011.

Caldwell, who’s background is on the offensive side, was fired after the 2011 season but Caldwell’s run in Indy included leading the Colts to the Super Bowl in 2009.