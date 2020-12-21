5-STARS: The Private School Playmakers powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great private school athletes in Houston.

VYPE highlights five athletes or teams from across the private school ranks in this edition of Private School Playmakers Powered by Texas Citizens Bank.

Cam Bonner - St. Thomas

#COMMITTED !! Thank you everyone for everything throughout this process... happy birthday mom and dad♥️

🎥 @iamSlimGus 💯 pic.twitter.com/U1EU9P63ke — Cam Bonner (@camdamone) December 14, 2020

Cameron Bonner helped lead St. Thomas to a 7-3 record this season and finished tied for the team lead in receiving yards with 754, according to the team's MaxPreps. Bonner entered the season as a bonified college prospect and on Monday, December 14, he announced his verbal commitment to Baylor University. That is a nice get for the Bears who have done some solid recruiting around the Houston area.

Jordan Williams - Second Baptist School

Jordan Williams has not surprisingly excelled at Second Baptist School on the hardwood this winter thus far. Williams, a transfer from Kinkaid, has been a spark to the men's basketball team. In a big 77-70 victory over St. Thomas over the weekend, Williams registered a triple-double. The junior finished with 36 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. He also had five steals as well. He is an all-around hoops star, who has been offered by Baylor and Mississippi State.

Christian Limon - Kinkaid

I look forward to furthering my education and baseball career at Amherst College! I can’t thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for all of the love and support and for helping me along the way! #GoMammoths @JPPyne @KyleChapman2014 @Maas7805 @CoachDillon21 pic.twitter.com/T48qbHp3aQ — Christian Limón (@climon_2021) December 12, 2020

Kinkaid senior baseball player Christian Limon has decided where he will play his college career. The senior on December 11 announce via his Twitter account that he will be playing for Amherst College.

David Kasemervisz - Fort Bend Christian Academy

Fort Bend Christian Academy receiver David Kasemervisz is heading to California. This is a big year for FBCA football on the recruiting front as Kasemervisz becomes the second big-time Division I player to commit from FBCA. He joins offensive lineman Remington Strickland, who last week verbally committed to Texas A&M. Kasemervisz started his career at Fort Bend Clements HS before finishing it at FBCA. The senior receiver registered 459 yards and six touchdowns receiving this season for the Eagles.

Cypress Christian Football

The Warriors are headed to State with a 14-0 win over Holy Cross last night! Details coming soon!#CyChristian #CCSWarriors #OneHeart pic.twitter.com/sKvVyfyfSN — Cypress Christian (@CyChristian) December 12, 2020

Cypress Christian is heading to the ship! The Warriors defeated Holy Cross of San Antonio 14-0 last week and will now play this weekend for the TAPPS Division III State Championship. Cypress Christian is the last Houston-area private school standing in the TAPPS football playoffs. Cypress Christian faces Covenant Christian-Colleyville for the TAPPS Division III State Championship this week.

