3 things to watch in Houston sports this week

HOUSTON – Hello from the KPRC 2 Xfinity Sports Desk. Here’s what’s happening this week in the Houston area sports scene.

Rockets set to tip off new season

The Rockets preseason is now complete wrapping up four games against the Bulls and Spurs. The season opens Wednesday at Toyota Center when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder. So farm, the new additions in John Wall and Demarcus Cousins along with Christian Wood have looked great. Wall and Cousins are returning from injuries over the past two years. Wood had 27 points in his last tuneup against the Spurs. For now, James Harden remains on the team although trade rumors continue to circulate.

Texans set to return home

The Texans fell to 4-10 on the season with the loss Sunday at Indianapolis 27-20. Just like two weeks ago, the Texans had a chance to tie the game inside the Colts 10-yard line, but Sunday Keke Coutee had a ball knocked loose and the Colts recovered in the endzone for a touchback. Houston returns home for their final two games this Sunday against the Bengals and Jan. 3 at NRG against the Titans.

High school football

The countdown to a state championship began this past weekend across Texas. The playoffs will run six weeks and will extend into January for just the 2nd time in UIL history. To make it to the state championship game, the journey will last six weeks. Lots of good matchups are set for this Holiday week. Expect games on Wednesday and Saturday throughout Houston and surrounding areas.