Keys to a Texans victory in Indianapolis

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Indianapoli – Hello from Indianapolis!

The Texans know their loss in Chicago was unacceptable. JJ Watt and Deshaun Watson called the game “embarrassing.”

The Texans are playing for pride now, as they’ve been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. But they have the chance to get a win against a familiar division rival, the Indianapolis Colts, who earned a win in Houston only two weeks ago.

Here are three keys to a Texans victory:

1.) Contain T.Y. Hilton

Hilton has quite the reputation against the Texans, and rightfully so. Colts fans call NRG Stadium “the House that TY built.”

The first half of this season, Hilton didn’t seem like himself. Now, he has three straight games with 80 yards receiving. Two weeks ago in Houston, Hilton had an eight-reception, 110-yard, one touchdown performance.

The Colts have other impressive offensive weapons; rookie Jonathan Taylor being one of them. Look for Hilton and Taylor to have strong performances.

2.) Get off to a quick start

The Texans like to keep us on our toes. Last week’s game against the Bears was an exception. Houston seems to lose by a touchdown or less. Getting points on the board early will be crucial.

3.) Protect Deshaun Watson

Watson was sacked six times against the Chicago Bears. He was sacked five times against the Colts two weeks ago. Needing to protect your franchise quarterback is a no-brainer, but the Texans have struggled to do so, despite investing money in the offensive line.

Watson needs protected this game, and really the rest of the season.