STATE PREVIEW: 4A DII Gilmer vs. Carthage

It's an all-East Texas showdown in Friday's first 4A state title matchup as Gilmer and Carthage hook up. It's a matchup featuring two teams with 10 combined championships and will mark a combined 18 appearances.

And with two teams that know each other so well - playing in the same district some years and in non-district in others - it should be an interesting game, to say the least.

This game is a rematch from earlier this year when Carthage (13-0, Region III champion) completely dominated Gilmer (14-1, Region II champion) 42-12 at home. Since then, Carthage has just done Carthage things, pitching three shutouts and not allowing more than 18 points in any game.

Gilmer has rattled off 10 straight since that loss and has only been involved in one, one-score game - a 3-point win over Texarkana Pleasant Grove.

HOW GILMER GOT HERE

BI-DISTRICT: Beat Canton 54-21

AREA: Beat Godley 42-20

REGIONALS: Beat Sunnyvale 31-14

QUARTERFINALS: Beat Caddo Mills 38-14

SEMIFINALS: Beat Graham 35-21

HOW CARTHAGE GOT HERE

BI-DISTRICT: Beat Gatesville 1-0 (forfeit)

AREA: Beat Silsbee 49-0

REGIONALS: Beat Salado 35-7

QUARTERFINALS: Beat China Spring 52-14

SEMIFINALS: Beat Wimberley 38-7

KICKOFF: 12 p.m. Friday @ AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

LINE: Carthage favored by 17

