STATE PREVIEW: 4A DI Argyle vs. Lindale

For the sixth time in the Todd Rogers era, Argyle (15-0, Region II champion) is in the state championship but not since 2015. Despite the run, Argyle has only come out with the hardware once. After downing Decatur, Waco La Vega and Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the regular season, the word out in the ether was "this is the year."

The biggest hurdle, though, was getting past La Vega in the playoffs. Once that happened, it seems like destiny for Argyle to win the 4A Division I title.

Standing in the way is Lindale, which is making its first-ever appearance in a state final. After a 2-2 start, which featured losses to Midlothian Heritage and Gilmer, Lindale went undefeated in district play and has navigated through the playoffs in all sorts of fashions - close wins, a shootout, one that seemed fairly easy and a last-second, come-from-behind victory.

HOW ARGYLE GOT HERE

BI-DISTRICT: Beat North Dallas 79-0

AREA: Beat Stephenville 56-27

REGIONALS: Beat Waco La Vega 28-14

QUARTERFINALS: Beat Paris 41-13

REGIONALS: Beat Canyon 37-20

HOW LINDALE GOT HERE

BI-DISTRICT: Beat Vidor 29-13

AREA: Beat Needville 70-56

REGIONALS: Beat Tyler Chapel Hill 36-7

QUARTERFINALS: Beat Kilgore 56-42

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. @ AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

LINE: Argyle favored by 15

