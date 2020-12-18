On Top: SA UIL 5A/6A Girls Basketball Rankings (12/18)​​​

Some pieces are shifting as we are getting into district play and continuing the competitive pre season schedules. Clark Girls take Brandeis' undefeated record away with a big win last week, and Judson remains on top.

For 5A, Boerne Champion will remain number one with only one loss on the season. New Braunfels Canyon continues to prove to be a tough contender this year, having played some tough 6A teams already, beating Veteran's Memorial and only dropping to Champion by 4.

With winter break here, and NEISD cancelling all basketball games until at least January 4, here are the current standings!

By Bradley Collier

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Girls Basketball Rankings (12/18):

#1 Converse Judson (Previously: 1)

#2 Cibolo Steele (Previously: 3)

#3 San Antonio Clark (Previously: 6)

#4 San Antonio Brandeis (Previously: 2)

#5 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 4)

#6 San Antonio Johnson (Previously: 5)

#7 San Antonio Clemens (Previously: 7)

#8 San Antonio Stevens (Previously: 8)

#9 San Antonio Warren (Previously: 9)

#10 San Antonio Brennan (Previously: 10)





VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Girls Basketball Rankings (12/18):



#1 Boerne Champion (Previously: 1)

#2 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 2)

#3 San Antonio Veterans Memorial (Previously: 4)

#4 Medina Valley (Previously: 3)

#5 San Antonio McCollum (Previously: 6)

#6 Kerville Tivy (Previously :5)

#7 San Antonio Jefferson (Previously: 8)

#8 San Antonio Thomas Edison (Previously: 7)

#9 San Antonio Harlandale (Previously: 9)

#10 San Antonio Southwest Legacy (Previously: 10)

Notable 1A-4A teams to continue watching this season: Navarro (14-1), La Vernia (12-1), Fredericksburg (12-1), Boerne (10-1), Bandera (7-2), and Devine (7-4)

For more sports coverage, follow VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.