DFW Football: Friday Area Round Quick Looks

The Area Round continues on Friday with 15 games featuring area teams vying to get to the Regional round. It was straight chalk in Thursday's Area games as Highland Park, Northwest Eaton and Arlington Martin all picking up wins.

We'll check out four intriguing games - two in 6A and two in 5A - that are happening Friday.

6A Division II Region I

Abilene (5-4) vs. North Crowley (6-3)



It's not very often you see teams with a combined seven losses meet in the second round of the playoffs, but that's what we get with Abilene and North Crowley. Abilene got past El Paso Eastwood in the first round 42-35 and has won four straight after starting the year 1-4 with all four losses coming against playoff-bound teams. North Crowley is on a three-game win streak after topping Byron Nelson to open the playoffs. North Crowley isn't a high-scoring team, only topping 30 or more points three times this year, but has only allowed on opponent - Euless Trinity - to score more than 24.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Eric Abbe (Abilene), DB Colton Wilson (Abilene); RB Adam Powell (North Crowley), FS Ronald Wilson (North Crowley)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Friday @ Memorial Stadium (Stephenville)

LINE: Abilene favored by 8

NEXT ROUND: Winner meets winner of Denton Guyer/Arlington in Regionals



6A Division II Region II

Rockwall-Heath (9-2) vs. Temple (10-1)

Scoring machines meet in what might be one of the most underrated Area matchups. Rockwall-Heath has put up 50 points a game it has played this season (one forfeit) and prefers a shootout as it has played in two games of more than 100 total points scored and four of 80 or more total points, winning three of those. Heath had an easy go of it in the first round, routing Garland by 28. Temple has one blemish on the year against a solid Arlington Martin team but has handled everything else in its path this year. It, too, can score with relative ease but can put the clamps down defensively as evident with the 38-0 win over Waxahachie in the first round.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Josh Hoover (Rockwall-Heath), LB Grady Brewer (Rockwall-Heath); WR Quentin Johnston (Temple), DB Roman Jackson (Temple)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Friday @ McLane Stadium (Waco)

LINE: Temple favored by 2

NEXT ROUND: Winner meets Bridgeland in Regionals



5A Division I Region II

Lancaster (10-0) vs. Longview (8-2)

Sometimes it's unfair how the playoffs unfold as a high-powered matchup based on name recognition alone will take place. Lancaster has simply rolled over everyone this year with its closest win coming last week over Frisco Wakeland. In its seven played district games, Lancaster averaged 71 points. Add in the mid, non-district meeting with Grapevine and last week's game and the average is still 65 points. When Longview has won this year, it has won big by averaging 49.5 points. Against tougher competition - Temple and Highland Park - it has struggled to score with each loss only getting 13 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: DB Roman Jackson (Lancaster), DT Waymon Smith (Lancaster); RB Kaden Meredith (Longview), LB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (Longview)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Memorial Stadium (Mesquite)

LINE: Lancaster favored by 3

NEXT ROUND: Winner meets winner of Denton Ryan/College Station in Regionals



5A Division II Region II

Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-2) vs. Frisco (7-1)

It's been a while since SOC has played a game - a November 28 win over Dallas Kimball - due to forfeits in its last two scheduled games. The SOC defense has been solid this year with three shutouts and another two games holding opponents to seven or less. Frisco's lone loss was the de facto district championship against Lucas Lovejoy and then followed that up with a 43-point win over Royse City a week ago. Outside of the loss, Frisco's closest game was a 3-point win on opening week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB Cameron Davis (SOC), DB Jimmy Wyrick (SOC); WR/CB Chase Lowery (Frisco), RB/LB Donta Reece (Frisco)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Friday @ Kincaide Stadium (Dallas)

LINE: SOC favored by 3

NEXT ROUND: Winner meets winner of Aledo/North Forney in Regionals

OTHER 6A/5A FRIDAY GAMES

6A Division I Region I

Allen vs. South Grand Prairie, 7 p.m. @ Globe Life Park (Arlington)

Odessa Permian vs. Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m. @ Anthony Field (Abilene)

5A Division I Region I

El Paso Del Valle vs. Red Oak, 2 p.m. @ Memorial Stadium (Big Springs)

Colleyville Heritage vs. Amarillo, 6 p.m. @ Memorial Stadium (Wichita Falls)

5A Division I Region II

Denton Ryan vs. College Station, 7 p.m. @ Waco ISD Stadium (Waco)

Magnolia vs. Frisco Lone Star, 7:30 p.m. @ Tiger Stadium (Corsicana)

5A Division II Region I

Grapevine vs. Canutillo, 7 p.m. @ Memorial Stadium (Big Spring)

5A Division II Region II

Aledo vs. North Forney, 3:15 p.m. @ Globe Life Park (Arlington)

Lovejoy vs. Everman, 11 a.m. @ Globe Life Park (Arlington)

Ennis vs. Mansfield Timberview, 7 p.m. @ Midlothian ISD Stadium (Midlothian)

