All UH basketball players, some coaches have had COVID-19, team confirms

HOUSTON – The Houston Cougars have missed multiple games this season due to COVID-19. According to head coach Kelvin Sampson, all 15 players and some coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point.

“Most of them have already tested positive and gone through isolation,” said Sampson. “They’ve passed all the tests and have had consecutive negative tests after that.”

According to Sampson, none of the players are currently positive and coming back out of quarantine protocol. Sampson said Houston will use eight to nine players Sunday against Alcorn University.