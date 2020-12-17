VYPE Class 6A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Bi-District (Dec. 10-12)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 6A teams went into the first round of the playoffs and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections.

Marquis Shoulders (@Marquis23_) - Tompkins

Last week in a 42-10 victory over Fort Bend Travis, Marquis Shoulders had a nice outing. The Tulsa-signee busted loose for 103 yards and a score on 17 carries and will be a big factor this week against Cy-Fair as the Falcons look to move on.

David Amador II (@IIAmador18) - North Shore

North Shore rolled past Deer Park last week, winning 59-6. One of the big targets for Dematrius Davis was receiver David Amador II. He finished the game with 105 yards and a touchdown on three catches, averaging 35 yards a catch. His lone touchdown catch went for 52 yards. Another weapon for the Mustangs at receiver.

Jaden Stewart (@JadenStew21) - Pearland Dawson

Pearland Dawson needed to make a second-half comeback against Dickinson in the opening round of the playoffs and ended up moving on with a 35-19 victory. Jaden Stewart was a big piece to the win as he rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in the win.

Bert Emanuel Jr (@BertEmanuel3) - Ridge Point

First round of playoffs vs Seven Lakes : https://t.co/VUHxbHqW9o pic.twitter.com/1z6WHM3mT5 — 𝓑𝓮𝓻𝓽 𝓮𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓾𝓮𝓵 Jr😈 (@BertEmanuel3) December 14, 2020

In a 56-20 victory over Seven Lakes, Bert Emanuel Jr was on point for the Panthers. Emanuel finished 10 of 14 for 201 yards and four touchdowns in the win for Ridge Point. The junior quarterback has surpassed 1,000 yards passing for the year and has 12 touchdowns.

Bishop Davenport (@bishoptheQB) - Spring

Bishop Davenport has been ultra-impressive this season for the Lions. In a 42-21 victory over The Woodlands, Davenport went 23 of 28 for 326 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for another 126 yards and two touchdowns as well for the Lions. Add it all up to a eye-popping 452 total yards and six touchdowns for Davenport.

Preston Hatter (@PrestonHatter2) - Klein Oak

Gotta keep your head high and beat the odds 🏋🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7qY9cE0ScJ — PJ Hatter (@PrestonHatter2) December 14, 2020

There is another sophomore running back to watch in H-Town and his name is Preston Hatter. The Klein Oak back in a 30-6 win over Cypress Ranch, Hatter rushed for an impressive 168 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries for the Panthers in the win. That was his first varsity game of his career and what a way to start it!

