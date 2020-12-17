Texas Southern introduces 2021 football recruiting class

HOUSTON – Texas Southern head coach Clarence McKinney and staff has secured 16 signatures to open the first day of the early signing period. The team put an emphasis on both the offensive and defensive lines as TSU hauled in five defensive linemen and four offensive linemen.

Overall, the Tigers signed eight offensive players and eight defenders with 11 student-athletes from across the state of Texas, four from the neighboring state of Louisiana and another from Missouri.

In addition, the TSU coaching staff sought players with a passion for winning as six signees are currently participating in their state’s respective playoff championships while several have won state titles at some point throughout their careers or advanced deep into the playoffs.

NAME POS HT WT HOMETOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Michael Akins, DL, New Iberia, La. (New Iberia)

Robert Allen, OL, Waco, Texas (La Vega)

Atravon Bossier, DT, Lafayette, La. (Acadiana)

Alex Bouldin, LB, San Antonio, Texas (Wagner)

Nicholas Cole, S, Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints)

Sol’dreveon Degrate, WR, Waco, Texas (La Vega)

Ja’Bronski Edwards, DE, Lake Charles, La. (Ville Platte)

AJ Freeman, WR, Temple, Texas (Temple)

Terrance Fuller, DE, St. Louis, Mo. (Lutheran North)

Cameron Handy, OL, Beaumont, Texas (Westbrook)

Joseph Heath, OL, Fort Worth, Texas (North Crowley)

Calvin Henderson, FS, Monroe, La. (Richwood)

Mikeviun Titus, RB, Dallas, Texas (South Oak Cliff)

Rolland Trent, OL, Beaumont, Texas (United)

Kedric Williams, OL, Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)

Kelton Wright, WR, Lufkin, Texas (Lufkin)