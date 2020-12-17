SA Teams look to come out of the Area round on TOP!

Area Round of Playoffs are here, and plenty of local schools are competing. With one matchup tonight, and many more this upcoming weekend we look forward to San Antonio area teams advancing in playoffs!

See below for all SA area school matchups!

Thursday, 12/17 Matchups:

5A Div. 1 San Antonio Southside (9-0) vs. Flour Bluff (9-1)- 7:00p- Alamo Stadium

Friday, 12/18 Matchups:

6A Div. 1 Cibolo Steele (7-3) vs. Round Rock (8-2)- 7:00p - Kelly Reeves Ath. Complex

6A Div. 1 Austin Westlake (9-0) vs. Smithson Valley(8-2) - 7:30p Pflugerville Stadium

6A Div. 2 San Antonio Brennan (9-1) vs. Vela (6-0)- 7:00p- Corpus Christi Buccaneer Stadium



6A Div. 2 San Antonio Johnson (9-1) vs. Hays (7-3)- 7:30p- Jack C Hays

6A Div. 2 San Antonio Taft (7-3) vs. Pharr- San Juan Alamo North (5-3)- 7:30p- Cabaniss Athletic Complex

5A Div. 1 San Antonio Southwest (5-6) vs. Weslaco East (5-0) - 6:00p- Dub Farris Stadium

5A Div. 1 Van Ormy Southwest Legacy (7-4) vs. Corpus Christi Veteran's Memorial (10-0)- 7:30p- Alamo Stadium



5A Div. 2 Boerne Champion (6-2) vs. Liberty Hill (9-0) - 7:00p --Gupton Stadium



5A Div. 2 San Antonio Alamo Heights (6-2) vs. Georgetown Eastview (6-4)- 7:00p- Comalander Stadium

Saturday, 12/19 Matchups:



6A Div. 1 Harlingen(6-0) vs. San Antonio Stevens (6-4)- 3:00p -Corpus Christi's Buccaneer Stadium



6A Div. 2 Austin Vandegrift (8-2) vs. San Antonio Roosevelt (8-3)- 2:00p- Jack C Hays

5A Div. 1 New Braunfels Canyon (10-1) vs. Paetow (9-1)- 3:00p- Legacy Stadium