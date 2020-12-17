57ºF

Sports

SA Teams look to come out of the Area round on TOP!

Cailey Green

Vype

Tags: High School Sports
SA Teams look to come out of the Area round on TOP!
SA Teams look to come out of the Area round on TOP! (Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Area Round of Playoffs are here, and plenty of local schools are competing. With one matchup tonight, and many more this upcoming weekend we look forward to San Antonio area teams advancing in playoffs!

See below for all SA area school matchups!

Thursday, 12/17 Matchups:

5A Div. 1 San Antonio Southside (9-0) vs. Flour Bluff (9-1)- 7:00p- Alamo Stadium

Friday, 12/18 Matchups:

6A Div. 1 Cibolo Steele (7-3) vs. Round Rock (8-2)- 7:00p - Kelly Reeves Ath. Complex

6A Div. 1 Austin Westlake (9-0) vs. Smithson Valley(8-2) - 7:30p Pflugerville Stadium

6A Div. 2 San Antonio Brennan (9-1) vs. Vela (6-0)- 7:00p- Corpus Christi Buccaneer Stadium

6A Div. 2 San Antonio Johnson (9-1) vs. Hays (7-3)- 7:30p- Jack C Hays

6A Div. 2 San Antonio Taft (7-3) vs. Pharr- San Juan Alamo North (5-3)- 7:30p- Cabaniss Athletic Complex

5A Div. 1 San Antonio Southwest (5-6) vs. Weslaco East (5-0) - 6:00p- Dub Farris Stadium

5A Div. 1 Van Ormy Southwest Legacy (7-4) vs. Corpus Christi Veteran's Memorial (10-0)- 7:30p- Alamo Stadium

5A Div. 2 Boerne Champion (6-2) vs. Liberty Hill (9-0) - 7:00p --Gupton Stadium

5A Div. 2 San Antonio Alamo Heights (6-2) vs. Georgetown Eastview (6-4)- 7:00p- Comalander Stadium

Saturday, 12/19 Matchups:

6A Div. 1 Harlingen(6-0) vs. San Antonio Stevens (6-4)- 3:00p -Corpus Christi's Buccaneer Stadium

6A Div. 2 Austin Vandegrift (8-2) vs. San Antonio Roosevelt (8-3)- 2:00p- Jack C Hays

5A Div. 1 New Braunfels Canyon (10-1) vs. Paetow (9-1)- 3:00p- Legacy Stadium

Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved