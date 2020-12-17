SA Teams look to come out of the Area round on TOP!

Area Round of Playoffs are here, and plenty of local schools are competing. With one matchup tonight, and many more this upcoming weekend we look forward to San Antonio area teams advancing in playoffs!
See below for all SA area school matchups!
Thursday, 12/17 Matchups:
5A Div. 1 San Antonio Southside (9-0) vs. Flour Bluff (9-1)- 7:00p- Alamo Stadium
Friday, 12/18 Matchups:
6A Div. 1 Cibolo Steele (7-3) vs. Round Rock (8-2)- 7:00p - Kelly Reeves Ath. Complex
6A Div. 1 Austin Westlake (9-0) vs. Smithson Valley(8-2) - 7:30p Pflugerville Stadium
6A Div. 2 San Antonio Brennan (9-1) vs. Vela (6-0)- 7:00p- Corpus Christi Buccaneer Stadium
6A Div. 2 San Antonio Johnson (9-1) vs. Hays (7-3)- 7:30p- Jack C Hays
6A Div. 2 San Antonio Taft (7-3) vs. Pharr- San Juan Alamo North (5-3)- 7:30p- Cabaniss Athletic Complex
5A Div. 1 San Antonio Southwest (5-6) vs. Weslaco East (5-0) - 6:00p- Dub Farris Stadium
5A Div. 1 Van Ormy Southwest Legacy (7-4) vs. Corpus Christi Veteran's Memorial (10-0)- 7:30p- Alamo Stadium
5A Div. 2 Boerne Champion (6-2) vs. Liberty Hill (9-0) - 7:00p --Gupton Stadium
5A Div. 2 San Antonio Alamo Heights (6-2) vs. Georgetown Eastview (6-4)- 7:00p- Comalander Stadium
Saturday, 12/19 Matchups:
6A Div. 1 Harlingen(6-0) vs. San Antonio Stevens (6-4)- 3:00p -Corpus Christi's Buccaneer Stadium
6A Div. 2 Austin Vandegrift (8-2) vs. San Antonio Roosevelt (8-3)- 2:00p- Jack C Hays
5A Div. 1 New Braunfels Canyon (10-1) vs. Paetow (9-1)- 3:00p- Legacy Stadium