NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Family ties to Alabama keep Davis solid with Auburn

HOUSTON – Growing up in Mobile, Alabama, which is roughly three and a half hours from both Auburn and Tuscaloosa – the homes to Auburn University and the University of Alabama – Dematrius Davis Sr. grew up a fan of really both teams.



His favorite player for the Crimson Tide was Bobby Humphrey. His favorite for the Tigers was Bo Jackson. But now, he has a new favorite player amongst his home state teams – his son, Dematrius Davis Jr.

The North Shore quarterback and two-time state champion made it official with Auburn on Wednesday morning signing with the Tigers.

"Our family is diehard War Eagle or Roll Tide fans," Davis Sr. said. "So, either school was good."

In a household that cheered "Roll Tide" and "War Eagle" for all these years, it is special that the Davis family will now have a player in the heralded Iron Bowl game.

"Iron Bowl is going to be big," Davis Sr. said.

Another member of the Davis family that was on-hand for his signing was Davis Jr's grandmother Josephine Simpson-Smith, who graduated from Williamson High School in Mobile, Alabama.

She is especially excited and is ready to make the road trip for all of his games.

"I've already planned my trips and my travels," Simpson-Smith said. "I'll be there when he doesn't play and I'll be there when he does play. I'm his biggest cheerleader. I'll be there."

The family ties to the State of Alabama makes it no surprise that Davis Jr. stuck with his verbal commitment to the Tigers despite the school parting ways with coach Gus Malzahn on Sunday, just days prior to the first National Signing Day of the year.



"It meant a lot being that we have family out there," "We have family at the school. There was a little bit more of a reason that we were going. It wasn't all on Coach Malzahn, so it meant a little bit more to the family."

The idea of playing college football first came into Davis Jr's focus in the eighth grade when he received his first offer. Then, the success came.

Davis has started at quarterback for North Shore for four years now, leading the Mustangs to four-straight playoff appearances. The past two years, Davis has helped the program win its third and fourth state championships.

He was named the State Championship Game Offensive MVP both years.

"I did think he was going to win one state championship, now two that came out of nowhere," Tiffany Davis, Dematrius Davis Jr's mother said. "I definitely saw him winning one."

Welcome to The Plains, @Dematrius09!



Bringing in an electric playmaker and the winningest QB in Texas high school history. pic.twitter.com/ohdUKnz4al — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 16, 2020

With the success came the national attention – having his top plays featured on MaxPreps and other national sites. The awards and the college offers followed.



All of it though, including inking his National Letter of Intent with Auburn on Wednesday didn't come without hard work.

"I think a lot of it is a manifestation of hard work," Davis Sr. said. "We didn't know we were going to win two titles and all this stuff but we put in a lot of work. I don't think people really understand how much work he has put in. How many weekdays, weekends and holidays.

"It's a lot of sacrifices that go along with this."

Tiffany added: "We've been on one vacation in 20 years, all our vacations have been to college camps or training. If you're not sacrificing nothing, they are not going to sacrifice for you."

Now that Davis Jr. is signed the senior signal-caller is excited about the next chapter, whenever he is officially done with his high school career, which he hopes won't be until mid-January.

"I feel like my parents really love this decision, they're rolling with me all the way," Davis Jr. said.