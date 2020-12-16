Texans interviewing ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for General Manager position

HOUSTON – The Texans are on the final stretch of a dismal season that finds them with a 4-9 record after 13 games. While they finish their final three weeks, the search for a new Head Coach and General Manager continues for CEO Cal McNair.

According to NFL source with knowledge of the process, McNair and his search committee that includes Texans President Jamey Rootes, are interviewing popular ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick. The scheduled interview was first reported by ESPN Wednesday morning.

Riddick, who will also reportedly interview this week for the open GM slot in Detroit, is a former NFL player and front office guy. He has held personnel positions with the likes of Washington along with the Eagles. Riddick played in the NFL as a safety for 8 years between 1991-1998 with San Francisco, Atlanta, Cleveland and Oakland.

Riddick has been a name mentioned often in NFL circles for the past 3 years. Many believe he has the skill set to be an effective GM.

The Texans go for their 5th win Sunday when they visit the Colts.