On Top: VYPE San Antonio UIL Boys 6A & 5A Rankings

Taking a little bit of a break this week for finals, but up to this point, the basketball season has hot! The 6A local competition is tremendous, with many teams with only a couple losses on the season! Boerne Champion remains a tough contender in 5A, showing up big when it matters. District play has started for many, and we look forward to seeing how these season shake out!

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Boys Basketball Rankings (12/16):

#1 Helotes O'Connor (Previously: 1)

#2 Converse Judson (Previously: 2 )

#3 San Antonio Johnson (Previously: 3)

#4 San Antonio Clark (Previously: 5)

#5 New Braunfels (Previously: 10)

#6 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 4)

#7 San Antonio South San (Previously: 9)

#8 San Antonio Clemens (Previously: 8)

#9 San Antonio Warren (Previously: 6)



#10 San Antonio Taft (Previously: NR)

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Boys Basketball Rankings (12/16):



#1 Boerne Champion (Previously: 1)

#2 San Antonio McCollum (Previously: 2)

#3 San Antonio Veteran's Memorial (Previously: 3)

#4 Alamo Heights (Previously: 5)

#5 San Antonio Jefferson (Previously: 8)

#6 San Antonio Brackenridge (Previously: 4)

#7 San Antonio Lanier (Previously: 7)

#8 San Antonio Southwest (Previously: 10)

#9 San Antonio Southside (Previously: 6)

#10 Kerville Tivy (Previously: 9)

Notable 1A-4A teams to continue watching this season: Boerne, Cole, Randolph, Pleasanton, and La Vernia



