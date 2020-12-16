National Signing Day for local HS football players across Houston area

HOUSTON – National Signing Day has arrived once again as high school football players across the country signed on with their college of choice. The system is now in place for a December date along with the first Wednesday in February that has become a smaller event than in years past. As more high school athletes now aim for an early graduation, the December option gives them a chance to enroll in college in January for the spring semester and take part in spring football camps.

So far today here are some of the names we are covering or have confirmed their signings:.

RIDGE POINT:

WR John Paul Richardson ( Oklahoma State)

DL JImmy Guy ( HBU)

RB Keith Jackson ( North Texas)

Cameron Plummer ( Sam Houston State)

NORTH SHORE

QB Dematrius Davis ( Auburn)

WR Shadrach Banks ( Texas A&M)

SHADOW CREEK

QB Kyron Drones (Baylor)

WR C.J. Guidry ( Houston)

CB Jalen Emery ( Houston )

LANGHAM CREEK

LB Jayhvion Gipson ( TCU)

FORT BEND CHRISTIAN

OL Remington Strickland ( Texas A&M )

OL David Kasemervisz ( Stanford)

ST. THOMAS

QB Maddox Kopp ( Houston)

EPISCOPAL

OL Donavan Jackson (Ohio State)

RT Cullen Montgomery ( Oklahoma )

C Luis Chavarria ( Prairie View A&M )