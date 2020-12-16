National Signing Day: FBCA's Strickland, Kasemervisz sign NLIs to A&M, Stanford

SUGARLAND - The next chapter in the book on the rise of Fort Bend Christian Academy football has been signed, sealed and delivered.

Power 5 Signees.

On Wednesday, Remington Strickland and David Kasemervisz signed their official National Letters of Intent, inking with Texas A&M and Stanford (Preferred Walk-On), respectively. This gives the program and school a pair of big-time Division I college signees with more to come.

"I couldn't be happier for them," Fort Bend Christian Academy coach Jordan Black said. "I'm proud for the school. Anytime you have multiple guys signing Division I letters of intent, people take notice. So, I think going forward people are going to take Fort Bend Christian Academy seriously."

FBCA Athletic Director Kelly Carroll added: "A school our size we usually don't get this recognition. But these young men have worked extremely hard and Coach [Jordan] Black has been there for them. So, two Power 5 players out of this program shows the growth of where we are going."

Strickland anchored an impressive offensive line for FBCA this past season, which could have at least two more college signees off of it come February.

The newly minted "Maroon Goon" - the nickname that has been dubbed to the No. 5 Texas A&M offensive line - is excited to be joining the nationally-ranked Aggies program.

"It's just great to be a part of a Texas A&M team that's been really successful this year," Strickland, who attended a lot of Texas A&M games as a kid, said. "I really got to know Jimbo Fisher and Coach [Josh] Henson, so I'm excited to join the 'Maroon Goons'.

"I wanted to go to a team that's going to win championships. I thought Texas A&M was the place for that."

Strickland joins Foster's Reuben Fatheree II and Magnolia's Matthew Wykoff as signees to the 2021 recruiting cycle on the offensive line for the Aggies from the Houston-area.



"I'm ready to compete," Strickland said. "I know there's a lot of talent there and I'm training for every position so I'll be ready."

The other signee of the day was Kasemervisz to Stanford as a preferred walk-on.

"It means a lot to me, I think Stanford is the best place to be a student-athlete in the nation," Kasemervisz said while wearing a Stanford t-shirt that said "Nerd Nation". "They truly provide opportunities on and off the field. I'm excited to be a part of that.

"It's a dream come true. I've been excited about this day for a long time and at the same time this isn't the end, it's the beginning and I'm excited to go to Stanford to get to work there."

The 2020 season was the first at FBCA for Kasemervisz as he transferred in the offseason from Fort Bend Clements High School. He finished as one of the Eagles' top receivers.

"This was my first year here and it's been great. The team really brought me in and made me feel comfortable and close," he said. "It's been awesome being here."

Over the past few years, the private school sector has churned out more and more Division I prospects in the Houston-area. Now, FBCA is a part of that mix.

"I think it's a big deal to represent private schools and Fort Bend Christian," Strickland said. "I think a lot of guys get overlooked and I think I can help change that."

Kasemervisz added: "I think it's really neat and at the same time it's not surprising. Coach [Jordan] Black is building a great program here, there's great culture and this is what happens with a program like that."

Fort Bend Christian Academy is anticipating to have even more players sign come February's National Signing Day event.