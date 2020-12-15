VYPE Houston Basketball Rankings: Hoops season underway

The pre-district season is in full-swing and teams are starting to find themselves.

Our preseason No. 1 remains atop the polls, while a few teams have emerged into the Top 10 like Elkins, Clear Brook, Cypress Ranch and CE King.

Other teams who are making a name for themselves include Goose Creek Memorial and power program Klein Forest.

Here is the updated Public School Top 20.

...

1. Shadow Creek

2.Atascocita

3.Manvel

4.Elkins

5. Clear Brook

6. Summer Creek

7. Bellaire

8. Cypress Ranch

9. Hightower

10. CE King

11. Cy Creek

12. FB Bush

13. Westfield

14. Ridge Point

15. Yates

16. Klein Forest

17. Cypress Woods

18. Goose Creek Memorial

19. Crosby

20. Paetow