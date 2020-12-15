VYPE Houston Basketball Rankings: Hoops season underway

The pre-district season is in full-swing and teams are starting to find themselves.
Our preseason No. 1 remains atop the polls, while a few teams have emerged into the Top 10 like Elkins, Clear Brook, Cypress Ranch and CE King.
Other teams who are making a name for themselves include Goose Creek Memorial and power program Klein Forest.
Here is the updated Public School Top 20.
1. Shadow Creek
3.Manvel
4.Elkins
5. Clear Brook
6. Summer Creek
7. Bellaire
8. Cypress Ranch
9. Hightower
10. CE King
11. Cy Creek
12. FB Bush
13. Westfield
14. Ridge Point
15. Yates
16. Klein Forest
17. Cypress Woods
18. Goose Creek Memorial
19. Crosby
20. Paetow